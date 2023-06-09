Takkar is the romantic action drama starring Siddharth, Divyansha Kaushik and Yogi Babu in the lead. The film is written and directed by Karthik G Krish. The film produced by Passion Studios released in theatres today and it has opened to mixed response from the audience. But those who are yet to watch this film on the big screens, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Takkar’s theatrical release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Takkar has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Takkar Song ‘Rainbow Thiralil’: Siddharth and Divyansha Kaushik Show Off Their Cool Dance Moves in This Vibrant Number (Watch Video).

Takkar full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Watch The Trailer Of Takkar Below:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Takkar 2022 Full Movie Download Movie Download, Takkar Tamilrockers, Takkar Tamilrockers HD Download, Takkar Movie Download Pagalworld, Takkar Movie Download Filmyzilla, Takkar Movie Download Openload, Takkar Movie Download Tamilrockers, Takkar Movie Download Movierulz, Takkar Movie Download 720p, Takkar Full Movie Download 480p, Takkar Full Movie Download bolly4u, Takkar Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Takkar Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Takkar, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Bloody Daddy, Transformers – Rise of the Beasts, Taj: Reign of Revenge Season 2 among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2023 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).