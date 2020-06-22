All Thalapathy fans out there, the day certainly belongs to you. As Vijay gears up to celebrate his 46th birthday, his fans from all over are busy sending him warm messages and that also includes his colleagues from the film industry. While Kajal Aggarwal earlier treated us with a new Master poster featuring the man of the moment himself, other prominent names from the industry like Arya, Vishnu Vishal, Sivakarthikeyan and others also joined her in extending their birthday wishes for the actor. Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Best Dance Songs of the Kollywood Star That Are His Fans' Forever Favourite! (Watch Videos).

Social media is currently flooded with birthday wishes and messages for Thalapathy and it certainly proves Vijay's popularity and his strong fan base. Amid these tons of warm greetings, there are few birthday messages that stand out simply 'cos they are coming in from his close friends and acquaintances. We have compiled a list of all the birthday messages for Vijay from popular industry faces and you can check their names below. Thalapathy Vijay Birthday Special: 7 Finest Blockbusters this Superstar Has Given to Tamil Cinema!

Malavika Mohanan

To the coolest and most fun co-star I’ve had the pleasure of working with ♥️ Happy Birthday @actorvijay sir! #hbdthalapathyvijay pic.twitter.com/iB7zRR05CK — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) June 21, 2020

Arya

Happy birthday @actorvijay Na 🤗🤗🤗😘 Have a fantastic year ahead God bless 😍#HappyBirthdayThalapathy — Arya (@arya_offl) June 22, 2020

Vishnu Vishal

Happy birthday @actorvijay na... Keep rocking.. God bless..#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) June 21, 2020

Sivakarthikeyan

Atlee

Ennoda Anna...Ennoda thalapathy.... Love him more than me ,respect him ,owe him a lot & without u am nothing naa love u na Wish u many more happy returns of the day na #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay pic.twitter.com/VJvzZl4FSX — atlee (@Atlee_dir) June 21, 2020

Raghava Lawrence

Aishwarya Rajessh

Vijay has meanwhile requested all his fans to not celebrate his birthday this year, keeping in mind the coronavirus concerns in the country. While we expected the Master makers to drop in a teaser on his birthday, chances are it might not happen just today. The film was scheduled to release in April this year but got delayed amid the COVID-19 scare. Post its delay, the producers are yet to announce a new slot.

