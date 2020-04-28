Thalapathy Vijay's Master Co-Star Sanjeev Venkat Posts a Black and White Throwback Picture From Their College Days and Fans Are Loving This Rare Gem!

Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Thanks to coronavirus, everyone has been quarantining at home and this has led many of us to take a trip down memory lane and dig up those old pictures. Throwback pictures have now become a thing, be it the childhood pictures or travel memories, social media is currently full of old snaps. While we have seen several Bollywood celebs sharing their old pictures and also participating in the #MeAt20 trend, we have now found a rare throwback of one of the most loved South actors. Superstar Vijay's old black and white picture from college days is now doing the rounds on social media and we bet it's the best thing you will see today. Master Actress Malavika Mohanan Slams Thalapathy Vijay's Fan Club For Sharing a Misogynistic Cartoon; Deletes Tweets After Facing Online Abuse.

Wondering where the old picture came from? Well, it wasn't actor Vijay but his Master co-star Sanjeev Venkat who shared the amazing picture from their college days. Sharing the same on Twitter, he wrote, "Major Throwback! College days..Gang of friends forever Thalapathy @actorvijay". Given the kind of love that Vijay receives online, the picture went viral in no time as fans showered it with a lot of love. While we have seen Sanjeev play supporting roles in several Vijay films, little has been known about their off-screen friendship but this photo does show that they go a long way back. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Grooves to Thalapathy Vijay’s Vaathi Coming Song From Master and This TikTok Video Goes Viral!

Check Out the Old Picture Here:

Major Throwback! College days.. Gang of friends forever ♥️😇 Thalapathy @actorvijay. pic.twitter.com/VGR2VWMj5g — Sanjeev (@SanjeeveVenkat) April 27, 2020

As for Vijay's upcoming film Master, the excitement around the same has been high. Despite its delay due to coronavirus lockdown, it is expected that once the film hits the theatres, it is going to be a huge hit. The film stars Malavika Mohanan, Ramesh Thilak, Sai Dheena, Shanthnu, Arjun Das, Prem Kumar, Srinath, Nagendra Prasad in key roles. The film has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.