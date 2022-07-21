Thank You starring Naga Chaitanya , Raashi Khanna in lead roles is all set to hit the big screens on July 22. Helmed by Vikram Kumar, the movie will unveil the life story of the lead character played by Naga Chaitanya from his past to present. The Telugu romantic-comedy film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Thank You Trailer: Naga Chaitanya’s Film About His Long Life Journey Co-Starring Raashi Khanna Is Heart Touching (Watch Video).

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya opened up about the film and was quoted as saying, "It’s a slice of life, travelogue kind of a film. Let’s say, a feel goof breezy film about a guy who goes down the memory lane. It explores the importance of gratitude and that’s the soul of Thank You. If everything goes well, it will release very soon." Thank You Teaser: Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna’s Telugu Film Promises Romance, Action and More (Watch Video).

Cast

Thank You stars Naga Chaitanya , Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gor and Sai Sushanth Reddy.

Plot

The movie revolves around the story of the lead played by Naga Chaitanya from his past to present filled with romance, comedy, action and more.

Watch Thank You Trailer:

Release Date

Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna-starrer Thank You is scheduled to release in theatres on July 22.

How To Book Thank You Movie Tickets Online?

Thank You movie tickets can be booked by BookMyShow or Paytm for any theatre or cinema hall near you. You can also check Amazon Pay for the romantic drama's tickets. Thank You: Naga Chaitanya, Raashii Khanna Begin Shoot of Their Upcoming Telugu Film in Milan.

Review

Thank You review is not out yet, as there's still time left for the film's release. LatestLY will update you as soon as the review of the romantic-comedy film is out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2022 08:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).