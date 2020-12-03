Popular South actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has issued a statement regarding her social media accounts being hacked. The actress' Twitter and Instagram accounts were recently hacked and she hasn't been able to access them yet. The statement issued by the actress clearly states that she's in touch with the teams from the apps to recover her accounts but it may take a few days. The Sandakozhi 2 actress further asked her fans to be careful of the messages they may receive from her accounts. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Slams Vishal for Sharing a Video Insulting Her Father! (Watch Video).

Varalaxmi in her statement said that "My social media accounts - Instagram and Twitter - were hacked last night and I have not been able to access them as yet. I am in touch with the teams from the apps to recover my accounts as soon as possible but this might take a few days." She further added that she'll update her fans as and when she's able to restore her accounts. Yogi Babu Starrer Cocktail and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s Danny to Release on ZEE5! Checkout the Release Dates of the Two Tamil Films Here.

Check Out Her Statement

It was on the night of December 2 when the actress realised that her Instagram and Twitter accounts were hacked. The accounts are now deactivated. Coming to her future releases, the actress will be next seen in Kanni Raasi, Kaatteri, Pamban, Chasing, Piranthal Parasakthi, Colors, Yaanai and Krack.

