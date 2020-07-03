The coronavirus outbreak has led to a drastic change in the entertainment industry. From films being released on digital platforms to shooting for pending and upcoming projects to be resumed with limited crew, the show business is getting adjusted to the new normal. Even for the audience, the experience of watching films on the big screen has been changed. Movie buffs are getting adjusted to watch the new releases online. Now the two films that are set to be release online are Cocktail and Danny. Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Yogi Babu to Collaborate Again for a Comedy Flick?

The release dates of Yogi Babu starrer Cocktail and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar starrer Danny is all set to be premiered on ZEE5 Tamil on July 10 and August 1, respectively. Fans have been thrilled about the release of these two Tamil films ever since the makers have confirmed the release dates. Cocktail is a comedy flick that is helmed by G Muthiah. While announcing about this movie, it was stated, “All area layum iyya Don'uh da! Yogibabu as Don! Witness this comedy entertainer with twists and turns in #CocktailOnZEE5 from #July10!” South Star Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Opens a Can of Worms on Casting Couch, Says ‘Women Should Expose the Predators’.

Yogi Babu Starrer Cocktail

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar starrer Danny is a suspense thriller that is written and directed by LC Santhanamoorthy. While announcing the release date of this movie, the lead actress captioned the post as, “Premiering #Danny exclusively on #ZEE5 frm AUG 1st A perfect suspense thriller that will send chills down your spine is coming your way soon!”

Danny Starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

There are many other films that would be skipping theatrical release and hitting the online platform. Since there is no clarity by when the cinema halls would reopen, several filmmakers and producers have decided to release their movies on OTT platforms.

