Daniel Balaji, a Tamil actor aged 48, tragically passed away in Chennai on Friday, succumbing to a heart attack at a private hospital. He was rushed to medical care after experiencing chest pain. The South Indian film industry mourns his untimely demise, with his funeral scheduled for today. Honouring his wishes, Daniel's eyes have been donated after his demise. For those wanting to know more about him, here's all you need to know about the 48-year-old late actor. Daniel Balaji Dies of Heart Attack at 48; Tamil Actor Was Known for His Roles in Vettaiyadu Vilayadu, Vada Chennai, and Polladhavan.

Who Was Daniel Balaji?

Originally named TC Balaji, Daniel graced Tamil and Malayalam cinema with his talent, earning popularity under the stage name Daniel Balaji. Born in Chennai to a Telugu father and a Tamil mother on December 2, 1975, he pursued film direction at the Taramani Film Institute. He started his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's unreleased film Marudhanayagam. He rose to fame with a memorable performance as Anbuselvan in the Suriya-Jyotika’s Kaakha Kaakha.

Daniel's versatility shone through various roles, from menacing antagonists to compassionate characters. His impact resonated in films like Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu and Vada Chennai. Daniel Balaji Death: Tamil Actor’s Eyes Donated After His Demise To Fulfil His Wish.

Daniel's Death At 48

The actor complained of chest pain recently, leading to his hospitalisation in Chennai's Kottivakam. Despite medical efforts, he passed away at 48. His final rites will be held on Saturday, and his resting place will be in Purasawalkam, Tamil Nadu.

