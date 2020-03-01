Taimur Ali Khan Turns Into A Cute Chef, Picks Fresh Veggies From an Organic Farm (Watch Video)

Taimur Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood, as well as fans, are obsessed with Taimur Ali Khan. He is one of the most loved starkids and his admirers cannot keep calm everytime they see a glimpse of this tiny tot. Be it the little one vacationing with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to him just coming out of his playschool, the boy's every move grabs the limelight. Now, a new video of Taimur has surfaced online which sees him amidst a farm in a chef's uniform. In the clip, Tim can be seen collecting fresh veggies from an organic farm. Must say, the chote nawab will make you go aww with this one. Saif Ali Khan Reveals A Travel Secret About Son Taimur Ali Khan Which Nobody Was Aware Of On The Kapil Sharma Show(Deets Inside).

Looking at Taimur in the video, and we bet, it'll make you go aww. We also love, how at such a young age, Taimur's parents are giving him some practical exposure to things like this. Well, we would also like to thank Saifeena, as because of them, we get to see Tim doing all things adorable. And in this one, the child on a look for veggies is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. Taimur is accompanied by Chef, Vijay Chauhan in the farm. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur's Uber Stylish Airport Style is What We Call GOALS (View Pics).

Check Out The Video Below:

If you've seen the clip, the Chef in the same is seen asking Tim, if he wants to have broccoli, to which Taimur says, "Yes." The two are also seen picking methi from the organic farm. Literally cute! Meanwhile, for the unaware, it was Taimur's birth which brought the OTT paparazzi culture in Bollywood. As before him, many starkids were born, but none tasted the kind of fame this Pataudi did. Stay tuned!