Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur's Uber Stylish Airport Style is What We Call GOALS (View Pics)

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are back with their super cool airport appearances. The mother-son duo aren't seen frequently as much as they used to before. However, now whenever they enter/exit the Mumbai airport, paparazzi cannot help but capture their glamour presence. Their recent appearance is fashionable to the core. Not just Bebo, but Bebo's three-year-old baby also is shelling out 'baby style goals' if we may say so! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Son Taimur Looking Admiringly At Malaika Arora’s Boy Arhaan Khan Is Aww-dorable.

Kareena looked sexy as she wore a black top paired with black pair of jeans. She added the oomph factor with a printed, vibrant blue denim jacket, that clearly stole all the attention here. She pulled her hair into a top-bun and just added a dash of nude pink lipstick. She also flaunted a pair of sunglasses and wore beige heels to complete this gorgeous look. On the other hand, Tim Tim was as it his adorable best! The toddler wore chequered shirt with denims and black shoes. He carried his own little bag like a good boy! Take a look at the cutesy snaps below.

Kareena Looks Stylish As Ever!

And Here's Our Good Boy, Taimur Ali Khan

Moving on from the airport look to Kareena's work diary, she has some interesting projects lined up next. The stunner will be seen in Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium as a British cop. Also, her next after that is Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha. Besides these two, she also has Karan Johar's period drama, Takht.