Saif Ali Khan Reveals A Travel Secret About Son Taimur Ali Khan Which Nobody Was Aware Of On The Kapil Sharma Show(Deets Inside)

The next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see the complete star cast of Jawaani Jaaneman, actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Chunky Pandey, Alaya Furniturewala, Fareeda Jalal and Kubra Sait visit the show. In fact, it was Saif's first time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show and the actor was seen having a whale of time on the sets. And whenever the media gets to interact with Saif or yummy mummy Kareena Kapoor Khan, questions about their munchkin Taimur Ali Khan are never far. And Kapil Sharma was no different. Saif Ali Khan Gets Company During Jawaani Jaaneman Promotions And It's Taimur (View Pics).

Kapil who recently welcomed his baby girl questioned Saif on Taimur and the actor made a startling revelation. Daddy Saif revealed that there have been times when he has taken Taimur in auto rides and this move had nothing to do with trying to ditch the paparazzi following the star kid.

When Kapil asked Saif if he was just another normal individual at home and not ‘The Nawab’, Saif revealed, "A lot many times I travel in auto-rickshaws because it is more convenient to travel in a smaller vehicle when you are in Mumbai’s traffic. The last time I travelled in an auto-rickshaw, I went out with Taimur for a ride." How we wish we could catch hold of this site!

Taimur has been paparazzi's favourite child since he was born. Even before he stepped into this world, the paps never tired from clicking his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan. back in 2019, in a 'no holds barred' interview, Saif had revealed that he was fine with Taimur getting clicked until the paps did not cross any line and maintained a safe distance. Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur Ali Khan Calls Him ‘Sardarji’ After Seeing His Tanhaji Look (Watch Video).

Saif and Taimur were in the news recently for the former's neighbours complaining about the constant media presence outside the building that they stay in. On the paps backing off from being stationed outside their residence, Saif had told HT, "They have shown class and dignity in doing that. My deepest respect to them, for giving Taimur a little opportunity to be normal. Taimur was in London (till now), and hadn’t seen a camera in a long time. I promise you he didn’t miss it at all!"