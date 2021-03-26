Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift on Friday dropped the first unreleased song from her Fearless era. The track titled You All Over Me (From The Vault) features backup vocals from none other than singer Maren Morris. Raising fans' excitement as they wait with bated breath for her version of 'Fearless', Swift dropped a lyric video for the new haunting track that pays homage to the singer's country roots. The newly-released song will be a part of her upcoming album 'Fearless' (Taylor's Version). The track was shared on Swift's official YouTube page. Taylor Swift and Evermore Theme Park End Legal Battle By Withdrawing Their Lawsuits.

'You All Over Me' is one of six never-before-released bonus tracks that almost made it onto her 'Fearless' album in 2008. It is the second single from her new version, which is expected out April 9, after 'Love Story' (Taylor's Version) dropped last month in time for Valentine's Day. The new song explains how she has lived and learned following a painful breakup. "God knows, too long, and wasted time/ Lost tears, swore that I'd get out of here/ But no amount of freedom gets you clean/ I still got you all over me," the Grammy-winning singer can be heard singing. The Queen’s Gambit: Anya Taylor-Joy Feels the Netflix Show Has Changed Her Life Forever.

'You All Over Me' is co-written by Scooter Carusoe and produced by Aaron Dessner, who shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the 31-year-old artist on Thursday. It gave a look at her recording the throwback number in a cabin-like studio. Maren, who has country roots like Taylor, provided background vocals for the song, but it's not the first time fans have heard them perform together. The friends sung Maren's hit 'The Middle' at Swift's Reputation Tour stop in Arlington, Texas, in 2018.

Swift had announced the song's arrival on Wednesday as the followup to her dropping 'Love Story' (Taylor's Version) last month. "HI. I wanted to let you know that the first 'From the Vault' song I'm releasing from Fearless (Taylor's Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It's called You All Over Me (From The Vault)," Swift wrote on Instagram. The forthcoming album is set to feature re-recordings of the original 20 songs from her 'Fearless' album released in 2008, along with six new songs that "almost made" the original album, reported People magazine.

Taylor Swift Releases Lyrical Video of Her Song You All Over Me

In November 2020, Swift was legally allowed to re-record her first five albums, which music producer Scooter Braun gained ownership of last year following his USD 330 million deal with Big Machine Label Group. Swift previously spoke out after Braun sold her masters to a company called Shamrock Holdings for USD 300 million. Fearless won four Grammys when it was released and features tracks such as 'You Belong with Me', 'Hey Stephen', and 'Fifteen'.

The re-recorded version of the album is set to release on April 9.