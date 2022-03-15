Theatres in all states are running with 100% capacity and with that we are moving towards the third week of March 2022. In the third week, there are several exciting releases on the occasion of Holi. This week have releases across languages like Hindi, Telugu, English, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and many more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Bachchhan Paandey, which is all set to release in theatres on March 18. The flick is the remake of 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the action-comedy stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in key roles. Bachchhan Paandey Trailer: Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi Gear Up To Make A Biopic On Akshay Kumar AKA Baghwa’s Gangster (Watch Video).

Another interesting release of the week would be James, the action-thriller will open in cinemas on March 17. Directed by Chethan Kumar, the flick stars Late Puneeth Rajkumar and Priya Anand in lead roles. The movie revolves around the life of James, manager of a security agency, who suddenly gets into the world of dark market. Another big release of the week would be Ambulance, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 18. The American action-thriller features Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González, among others. The movie is based on the 2005 Danish film of the same name by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen. James Teaser: Puneeth Rajkumar Shines As He Performs Thrilling Stunts for One Last Time (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies releasing on the theatres this week: (the below releases are subject to change as per the makers' decision)

1. Bachchhan Paandey: March 18, 2022

2. James: March 17, 2022

3. Standup Rahul: March 18, 2022

4. Director: March 18, 2022

5. #69 Samskar Colony: March 18, 2022

6. Nallamala: March 18, 2022

7. 100 Crores: March 18, 2022

8. Kuthirai Vaal: March 18, 2022

9. Ambulance: March 18, 2022

10. Oruthee: March 18, 2022

11. Ayisha: March 18, 2022

12. Babbar: March 18, 2022

13. Samhari: March 18, 2022

14. Anandakalyanam: March 18, 2022

So which film are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming theatrical releases of the week!

