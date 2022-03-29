March 2022 is almost going to end and we are all set to welcome April on a good note with some amazing releases. This week we have several exciting releases across languages like Hindi, Telugu, English, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and many more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Attack - Part 1 aka Attack, which will release in theatres on April 1. The action-thriller stars John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles. Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the synopsis of the movie reads, "While battling his personal inner demons, an army veteran volunteers to become part of a governmental experiment to become a cybertronic humanoid super-soldier developed to combat terrorism." Attack Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh’s Film.

Another interesting release of the week would be Morbius, the superhero film will open in cinemas on April 1. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the flick stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson. This is the third movie on Sony's Spider-Man film franchise. Another big release of the week would be Mishan Impossible, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 1. The action-comedy drama stars Taapsee Pannu, Harsh Roshan, Bhanu Prakshan and Jayateertha Molugu, among others. The story of the movie revolves around the adventurous journey of three kids, which looks super promising and intriguing. Mishan Impossible Trailer: Taapsee Pannu and Three Kids Look Promising in This Telugu Mystery-Thriller (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies releasing on the theatres this week: (the below releases are subject to change as per the makers' decision)

1. Morbius: April 1, 2022

2. Attack - Part 1: April 1, 2022

3. Mishan Impossible: April 1, 2022

4. Idiot: April 1, 2022

5. Selfie: April 1, 2022

6. Manmadha Leelai: April 1, 2022

7. Stalker: March 31, 2022

8. Local Train: April 1, 2022

9. Body God: April 1, 2022

10. Taledanda: April 1, 2022

11. Home Minister: April 1, 2022

12. Instant Karma: April 1, 2022

13. Trikona: April 1, 2022

14. Me Vasantrao: April 1, 2022

15. Aashray: April 1, 2022

16. Raudra: April 1, 2022

17. Ek Number Super: April 1, 2022

18. Tar Galpo (Her Story): April 1, 2022

19. Lekh: April 1, 2022

20. Raktbeej: April 1, 2022

