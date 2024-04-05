Ayushmann Khurrana, who has earlier belted out songs like "Pani Da Rang" and "Mitti Di Khushboo", among others, on Friday dropped his latest single titled "Akh Da Taara", which introduces his fans to a new facet of the actor’s musical talent. The song marks his first collaboration with Warner Music India. The three-minute and 41-second upbeat trippy song has an altogether brand-new vibe. In "Akh Da Taara", Ayushmann embarks on a journey, capturing the five stages of grief following a breakup -- denial, anger, gloom, bargaining and acceptance -- within the framework of an unconventional and synth-pop inspired upbeat track. Ayushmann Khurrana Inks Global Record Deal With Warner Music India, Dream Girl 2 Actor to Make Music Cross Boundaries.

Through the stunning visuals of the music video, he goes through all stages of grief and the journey ends as he realises that it’s too late and comes to accept the consequences and fate of the matter. The song is not just a track; it's an experience that invites listeners to find pieces of their own stories within its verses. Speaking about the track, Ayushmann said: “I feel I have reinvented myself in my music journey with "Akh Da Taara". This track is unlike anything I've sung before, blending heartbreak with pop music in a way that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable. It's an international sound filled with intense beats and soul-stirring verses, marking our leap onto the global stage.” Ayushmann Khurrana Empowers Chandigarh’s Transgender Community With Sweekar Food Trucks! (View Pics).

Watch "Akh Da Taara" Music Video:

“We are planning to release more songs that will explore a variety of sounds, and I will definitely be involved in composing and writing some of them,” added Ayushmann. Sharing the song on social media, Ayushmann wrote: "My "Akh Da Taara" is you! And also yours! Less-go." Fans couldn't contain their excitement and wrote: "The heat wave just got better uffff." One user said: "The biceps got me like Dayumm." Another fan said: "Got a new song to play on loop." One user commented: "This feels like an extended version of action hero", referring to his 2022 movie An Action Hero. The movie starred Jaideep Ahlawat. One user also said: "Ayushverse". "Akh Da Taara" is available across all streaming platforms under the Warner Music India label. Meanwhile, on the movie front, Ayushmann was last seen in Dream Girl 2.

