In today's episode of Anupamaa, Barkha notices Leela working in the kitchen and questions her choice to stay busy. Leela insists on staying active and expresses concern about Anuj. Malti Devi intervenes, warning Leela not to cause trouble for Anuj, leading to a culinary showdown between Leela and Malti Devi. Anuj finds himself caught in the middle as they compete to impress him with their cooking skills. Anupamaa November 22, 2023 Written Update: Anu Thanks Anuj for Bringing Baa-Bapuji at Kapadia Mansion, Lashes Out at Pakhi for Disrespecting Them.

Anuj faces a taste test with two bowls of halwa prepared by Leela and Malti Devi, leading to a humorous situation as he is in dilemma to choose one among them. Anupama and others laugh at him seeing his situation.

Watch These Videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by annu💞 (@anupamaa_7)

Meanwhile, Dimpy and Titu's dance class takes an unpleasant turn when two men make inappropriate comments. However, Titu takes a stand for her. Later, a series of edited deepfake pictures depicting Titu and Dimpy as a couple surface online, causing chaos. Anuj calls the cyber department to trace the culprit, while Anupama expresses concern about the potential damage caused by the fake video.

Romil introduces Hasmukh to the wonders of the internet, receiving appreciation from Anuj and Anupama for embracing new skills. As the episode concludes, Dimpy is devastated after seeing the fake pictures, fearing the public questioning her character.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2023 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).