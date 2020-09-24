Television actress Asha Negi, who announced a few days ago on Instagram that she has decided to take a break from social media, says such steps once in a while help one stay sane. "Everybody should go on a digital detox once in a while. It keeps you sane. When so much is happening on social media, it becomes important to take a break. Sometimes, we end up doing nothing due to social media as we are busy scrolling all the while. So, it's important to engage yourself in some productive activities by disconnecting yourself from the virtual world for a while," Asha told IANS. Asha Negi Says There Are ‘No Hard Feelings’ After Break Up With Rithvik Dhanjani, Asks Fans to Respect Their Decisions

This isn't the first time that Asha has taken a break from social media. "I went on a digital detox in past, too. I planned to take a break for a week but I enjoyed so much that I came back on social media after almost 20 long days," the "Pavitra Rishta" fame actress recalled. Asha is right now seen in the role of a journalist on the web show, "Abhay 2". "The show has instilled confidence in me and made me believe that I am not just meant for 'girl next door' roles. I felt great to explore a new territory. I will now try to do different kinds of roles in future projects. Initially, I was nervous. I had doubts whether I would be able to the role. But while working I realised nothing is impossible. I worked hard and gave my best," Asha shared.

Several episodes of the crime thriller "Abhay 2", which also features Kunal Kemmu and Ram Kapoor, were shot amid the pandemic. Asked how her experience was to shoot amid the new normal, Asha replied: "Honestly, I was paranoid. I was like, 'bahar nikle aur corona hojaega (if I ventured out, I might contract corona)'. But we followed strict safety precautions and shot successfully. It's the new normal and we are getting used to it."

