Betaal Full Series in HD Leaked on Telegram & TamilRockers Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Shah Rukh Khan's Production for Netflix Faces Piracy Threat?

Shah Rukh Khan's next production venture is Betaal, a zombie-horror series for Netflix. Helmed by Patrick Graham, the film stars Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra and Suchitra Pillai in lead roles. While movie theatres are currently shut and the business of OTT platforms is booming like never before, no can escape a piracy threat anytime, can it? With no new releases around the corner, web shows piracy is the next big thing making headlines. As per reports, Betaal full series in high-definition (HD) quality has been leaked on TamilRockers, Telegram and more such sites. Also, the free links of Betaal have been made available for free download and watch online. Betaal is reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions. Shah Rukh Khan's Betaal Accused Of Plagiarism By The Marathi Writers Of Vetaal, Bombay HC Dismisses A Plea To Put A Stay On The Netflix Film.

Betaal started streaming on Netflix on May 24 and within a few hours, viewers were able to find its torrent links on some of the popular piracy websites. SRK's new web series has already fallen a victim to piracy and there's nothing he can do about that. There are numerous search terms being used in order to download the full series such asBetaal Full Series Download, Betaal Full Series Tamilrockers, Betaal Full Series Tamilrockers HD Download, Betaal Full Series Download Tamilrockers, Betaal Full Series Telegram, Betaal Telegram links, Betaal Full Series HD Telegram, and so on. Betaal: Aahana Kumra Speaks Up About the Making of Her Eerie Look for Netflix’s Horror Series.

Despite the numerous requests and plea made by stars and production houses to curb the spread of piracy, there's no downward trend worth mentioning. Piracy continues to bother the entertainment business and it would still take a while before it disappears to a great extent.