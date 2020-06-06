Bigg Boss 14: Shubhangi Atre Aka Angoori From Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Offered Salman Khan's Show? (Read Details)

Shubhangi Atre, Bigg Boss Logo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In the coming months, the most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss' latest season will be aired soon (hopefully). While the world is fighting against the deadly coronavirus, reports are that the makers of the show are not at all affected by the pandemic and have already started approaching celebs for their upcoming season. Each and everyday new names of celebrities pop up who are getting approached for Bigg Boss 14. According to a report on SpotBoye, after Surbhi Jyoti, another prominent name from the TV space who has been considered for BB 14 is new Angoori bhabhi, Shubhangi Atre of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame. Yep, that's absolutely right. Bigg Boss 14: Naagin 3's Surbhi Jyoti Approached For Salman Khan's Show? (Deets Inside).

However, the reports elaborate that Shubhangi has not shown much of an interest as she already is a hit face of their competitive channel. With this, it will be interesting to see, will Atre give a nod or not. For the unaware, Shilpa Shinde the first Angoori bhabhi of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain not only had participated on Bigg Boss 11 but also came out as a winner. It was four years back when Shilpa made an exit from the daily soap as Angoori due to her fallout with the makers.

Earlier in of an interview with TOI, Rohitashv Gaur hadspilt beans about Shinde's exit from the show. He had said, "There have been a lot of good memories on the show but Shilpa Shinde’s exit from the sitcom was very sad. Shilpa made the character of Angoori Bhabhi very popular but when she quit, the TRPs fell and we thought that the show won’t survive. Thankfully, Shubhangi was roped in and within a month or so she picked up the character and the TRPs got a boost yet again.” Are Bigg Boss 14 Auditions Happening In May? Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh Debunks Latest Rumour on Salman Khan's Reality Show.

Coming back to Shubhangi Atre, she is a household name and is loved by her fans across. Recently, she made it to the news for taking the first step in boycotting China product as she deleted her TikTok account. Stay tuned!