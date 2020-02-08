Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Old Is Gold’ Antics Will Crack You Up and Rajat Sharma Grills Salman Khan in ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 13 Preview (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After four long months, the finale of Bigg Boss 13 is just a week away. While fans online are rooting for their favourite contestant to win the show, seven contestants inside the house are still fighting it out for the winner’s title. Sadly, the gone by Saturday’s episode did not see Salman Khan, but it was Shilpa Shetty who entered the house and motivated the contestants emotionally and also taught them yoga. Well, that’s what we’ve already seen, and now coming to what Sunday holds and going by the preview, it's going to be fun-filled Weekend Ka Vaar with the host. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Mom on Shefali Jariwala’s Friendship With Her Daughter: ‘Aise Logon Ko Dost Nahi Bolte’.

As per the precap, Salman Khan will be seen in quite a jolly mood. The host will assign a task to Shehnaaz Gill wherein she plays an oldie and Sidharth Shukla will be seen as Gautam Gulati and Paras Chhabra as Kartik Aaryan. FYI, these two are Gill's crush. In the task, Sana's one-liners and cute antics will win you over. Ahead, we get to see Shilpa Shetty Kundra meeting Salman on the stage. The two stars set the audience laughing with their jokes. Shetty is on the show to promote her upcoming film, Nikamma. But the highlight of the preview is when we witness the 'Aap Ki Adalat' star Rajat Sharma grilling Salman Khan over his marriage. Bigg Boss 13: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan want Shehnaaz Gill to Win Salman Khan's Reality Show.

Check Out The Preview Below:

So, it means Bigg Boss 13 is soon going to turn into Rajat Sharma's 'Aap Ki Adalat' and it will be really interesting to see who among the current inmates will be able to answer the twisted questions by the iconic host. In the media special episode, it was Rashami Desai who won the reporters hearts and so we are hoping she maintains her winning streak when Rajatji will grill her with personal as well as show related questions. Stay tuned!