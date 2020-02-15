Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde Doesn't Want Sidharth Shukla to Win the Salman Khan's Reality Show For This Reason

Sidharth Shukla, Shilpa Shinde (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Television actress and winner of Bigg Boss 11 Shilpa Shinde has claimed that she was in a relationship with actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla. "Yes we had an affair and Sidharth Shukla was a very abusive and aggressive man in the relationship. He was possessive and used to hit me a lot," Shilpa told spotboye.com. Bigg Boss 13: Former Winner Shilpa Shinde’s Shocking Revelation, Says She Was in an Abusive Relationship With Sidharth Shukla (Deets Inside)

She asserted that Sidharth, who has become the most-talked-about contestant of the show, should not win the reality TV show. "I really don't want this to happen. A person like Sidharth cannot win this show. It will be a disaster. He doesn't deserve it and is not worth the title," said Shilpa. Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rohit Shetty to Announce the Eviction of One of the Finalists in Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

In Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth is known for his close bond with housemate Shehnaz Gill.