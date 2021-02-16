Asim Riaz became a household a name, thanks to Bigg Boss 13. The actor-model was one of the most loved contestants in his season and continues to inspire fans. He's a fitness freak and often teases fans with his work out videos on social media. However, February 16 was different, as the good looking lad shared a clip on his Instagram that proved his fan following is immense. On Monday (Feb 15), when Asim attended an inauguration event of a salon at Chandrapur, Maharashtra, he was mobbed by fans. Veham Song Out: Asim Riaz’s Unrequited Love for Sakshi Malik Blends in Amazingly Well With Armaan Malik’s Vocals (Watch Video).

Many pictures and videos of the Bigg Boss 13 star getting mobbed by his admirers were all over social media. In the video shared by him, we can see Asim coming out of his car's rooftop to wave at his fans who were all over the street clicking his pics and loudly screaming his name. The actor just added red hearts as the caption to the clip. Indeed, we are impressed! Teri Gali Song Poster: Asim Riaz Gazes At Barbie Maan Flashing His Amazing Smile in the Upcoming Track's Still (View Pic).

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

After his stint on Bigg Boss, Asim has been part of many music videos which also have been chartbusters. His latest song alongside Sakshi Malik titled 'Veham' was also well-received by fans. On the personal front, the world knows that he is dating Himanshi Khurana, who he met on BB 13. Rise and shine. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2021 09:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).