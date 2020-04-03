Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee Wants To Do A Music Video With Sidharth Shukla, Says 'Don't Mind Pairing Up With Him'

Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Bigg Boss 13 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One of the many shocking aspects of Bigg Boss 13 was the 'out if the blue' romance brewing between Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. While we all know that the purpose of 'SidLeena' was to only entertain, which they did whilst having fun, the actress is open to working with Sidharth Shukla again, if the opportunity presents itself, preferably in a music video. Well, Bigg Boss 13 faces like Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have already been seen in music videos. Bigg Boss 13: 'Sidharth Shukla Is Arrogant and Badtameez, But My Romance With Him Was A Joke' Says Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Devoleena was recently in the news for her criticism of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's music video Bhula Dunga. She had commented that she preferred 'SidRa' over 'SidNaaz' and also that the latter jodi did not have much chemistry in the song, which incurred the wrath of the couple's fanbase on social media and Devo was shamed badly. However, looks like Devo has no qualms working with Sidharth though. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gives It Back To Trolls Calling her Jobless, Says She Supports 'SidRa' More Than 'SidNaaz' (View Tweets).

In a live interaction with TOI, Devoleena Bhattacharjee expressed her wish to do a video with the Bigg Boss 13 winner. "I will talk about this when I go on a live chat with Sidharth. We will get trolled together. But I don’t mind pairing up with him," said the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress when asked about prospects of collaborating with him.

She also opened up about the recent trolling that she was subjected to, and so was bestie Rashami Desai when she came to Devo's defence. "The fans can’t simply drag my family into this. Their comments show their upbringing," said the actress.