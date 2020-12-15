Bigg Boss 14 began in October with 14 contestants. Several check-ins have happened in the house since then. Only seven of the permanent housemates of season 14 have been shown the exit door to be never seen again. These are Sara Gurpal, Shehzaad Deol, Nishant Malkani, Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia. Bigg Boss 14 Dec 14 Episode: Vikas Gupta Pushes Arshi Khan Into The Swimming Pool, Gets Evicted- 5 Highlights of BB 14

Kavita Kaushik, who entered the house with Naina and Shardul, was first evicted, then brought back, and then she walked out and was again seen in the show. Contestant Rahul Vaidya walked out of the show since he was "homesick" and will again be seen entering the show. Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Calling Abhinav Shukla ‘Nalla’; Rakhi Sawant Tagging Arshi Khan As ‘Bawaasir’ – BB14 Was All About Crass Language!

Actress Nicki Tamboli was evicted and Aly Goni too walked out and have made a re-entry. This season, it seems like anything goes. Or else, the makers have run out of ideas on how to use the housemates in order to shock and awe. After all, following last year's season 13 -- widely acclaimed as one of the best ever -- the current season has been anything but engaging.

"Bigg Boss 14" had a "faux-finale", after which several former contestants entered the house, including Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Kashmira Shah. Even after Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Arshi Khan and Kashmira Shah were nominated last week, in the recent "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode, show host Salman Khan for the millionth time announced that there would be no eviction. However, the house will get some breathing space after Vikas Gupta is seen walking out as punishment for pushing Arshi into the pool in anger.

