There it is, the official confirmation that we all were waiting for. While earlier reports suggested the new season of Bigg Boss will start airing from October 3, the makers made it official tonight. Salman Khan's new promo has him announcing the grand premiere date of the new season of his controversial TV show. So buckle up all your enthusiasm for the wait is about to end. Bigg Boss 14 will go live on Colors channel on October 3, 2020 (Saturday) at 9:00 pm and you know what that means! Yes, starting the countdown for this special day. Bigg Boss 14: Contestants of Salman Khan’s Show to Be Quarantined Before Getting Locked Inside the Controversial House? (Read Details).

Salman Khan is obviously returning as the host for this new season and he's apparently charging a whopping amount (Rs 17-19 crore) per episode. The show's format continues to remain the same as last year where celebrities and no commoners will come together under one roof for a period of 90 days. However, the makers have added some additional dose of entertainment this season. As per new reports, contestants will get to enjoy features like movie theatres and shopping mall inside the house. Yes, the excitement for the show has definitely multiplied and we can't wait to hear the popular names of this season. Bigg Boss 14 New PROMO: Salman Khan Talks About Manoranjan in 2020, Says ‘Ab Scene Paltega’ and We Can’t Help but Wonder if This Is the New Tagline (Watch Video).

Check out the Announcement

Usually, Salman shoots for the opening episode, a day before its grand premiere night. But this year, keeping in mind the coronavirus restrictions and safety protocols, he will shoot for the big night, three days in advance on October 1. The actor has allotted an entire day for its shooting. Names like Nia Sharma, Adhyayan Suman and Aamir Ali were rumoured to be a part of this new season. However, they all have refuted its possibility entirely.

