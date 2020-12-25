While Christmas cheer is being spread in the house, the same's not the case with contestants Vikas Gupta and Eijaz Khan. In the December 25th episode of the show, the audience will see a huge blowout between Vikas Gupta and Eijaz Khan. Vikas tells Nikki about the issue between him and Eijaz. He reveals that he got close to a girl once who turned out to be Eijaz's girlfriend and was cheating on him. Bigg Boss 14 December 24 Episode: Arshi Khan Backstabs Rahul Vaidya and Makes Vikas Gupta the Captain, Rakhi Sawant's Spookiness Freaks Housemates - 5 Highlights of BB14.

This starts a huge fight between Vikas and Eijaz as the latter questions him over the girl's decision of filing a complaint against Eijaz and his family. To this, Vikas asks him, "Vo mai tha?" This leads to tempers rising quickly and the two exchange very heated words. The whole house gets involved to separate the two but things get pretty physical. Bigg Boss 14 December 25 Synopsis: It's A Merry Christmas For Contestants As They Receive Letters From Family.

Vikas warns Eijaz to not spread rumours about him, but Eijaz loses his temper when Vikas tells him to not seek sympathy by dragging his family into it. Eijaz warns Vikas about getting his father into the fight and threatens bodily harm. In short, Eijaz and Vikas get injured in the fight!

