Bigg Boss 14 ex-contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani had a short and sweet stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actor, however, when asked about his opinion about the ex-contestants joining the show as challengers, he is not so happy about it. Said Nishant, "I feel it is little unfair for this year's contestants because the ex-contestants know the game in and out." Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkani Calls Jaan Sanu the Most Untrustworthy Contestant on the Show.

He continued, "The previous season's contestants have been through all of it, and they have come back for a second chance, they know where to do what, they have all the ideas, they know where to fight and where to be nice. They know the politics of the game well, they have played the game once already and they have come watching the game of the current contestant, so they know whose weakness is what. So I think it's a little unfair towards the current contestants." Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi to Enter as Challengers.

Throwing some insight on the game and the ever-changing equations in the house, Nishant quipped, "Equations change every day, every hour because every task is different and ultimately everyone is playing for themselves. There are times when emotion takes over, and there are times when practicality takes over. I don't think you can find true friends in the house because ultimately everyone is playing a game."

"I made this mistake with Jaan (Kumar Sanu) and tried to be a true friend with him, but when you become a true friend, people take it as your weakness and use it against you in the house," he said.

When asked if Jaan and he tried to get in touch with each other post elimination, Nishant stated, "He did not try to contact me and I am glad he didn't because I don't think he has the face to face me anymore. And if he has got any shame, he will not contact me. If he ever tries to get in touch, I don't think I will ever accept his apology. I am an extremely forgiving human being, but I think what he did was very cheap and immoral," concluded Nishant.

