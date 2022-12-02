In the 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen challenging Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's friendship. A promo shared with the challenge, Tina's friendship with Shalin was questioned in the Weekend ka Vaar episode. Tina also said her friendship with Shalin on the show had backfired on her. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Challenges Tina Datta to Stay Away From Shalin Bhanot (Watch Promo Video).

Hardcore fans of the show being a part of the panel on stage asked questions to Bigg Boss 16 contestants. One asked Shalin: "Aap hamesha Tina ke peeche-peeche kyun bhagte ho?" To which Salman remarked, "Kya karein aadat hai." A fan also said about Shalin, "Tina apne fayde ke liye usko use kar rahi hai." Shalin said: "I am not dependant on anyone." Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Accuses Shalin Bhanot of Making Fun of Her Mental Health; Netizens Call It Her ‘Sympathy Card’ (View Tweets).

Tina said in the clip, "Main uss (Shalin) ke saath apni dosti bhi nahi nibhaongi kyunki mere upar ab yeh backfire kar raha hai." Responding to Tina's statement, Salman said: "Ab mujhe yeh dekhna hai, challenge hai.'

