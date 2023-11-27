Youtuber Anurag Dobhal, who is currently seen in the show Bigg Boss 17, has blamed Bollywood superstar and host Salman Khan for being biased. The contestant was even heard saying that he “doesn’t let me speak.” In the latest episode, Sana Raees Khan was seen talking to Anurag in the garden area of the house. She tries explaining to him that it’s not Salman Khan but him bridging his followers and community into the discussion every time. Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Feels Host Salman Khan Mocks His ‘BroSena’ in Every Weekend Ka Vaar Episode, Demands Voluntary Exit.

Anurag is then heard telling Sana that he is getting criticised every week over his fans. He then says that when others don’t feel something is right they get a chance to speak, however, when it comes to him he is asked to keep his mouth shut. He is heard saying: “Salman bhai ne khud bola I don’t want to talk to you. Mere upar koi ehsan nahi kar raha bro. I am a part of the show, the show approached me, I didn’t approach it and gave no auditions. Aaya tha izzat se jaayengay bhi izzat se.” Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Anurag Dobhal for Accusing Him of Targeting BroSena, Says ‘Jao Bhaad Main’ (Watch Video).

Anurag then added that housemates said that he should apologise to Salman but then what would he say to the superstar “mujhse baat karo?” “I don’t want it. It’s fine jaisa aapko lag raha hai.”

