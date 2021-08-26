Rakhi Sawant is not happy that contestants are just sleeping in the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house and not entertaining the audience. While the contestants seem to be busy with tasks, fights and connections, Rakhi feels that not all contestants are giving in their best to entertain the audience. Rakhi had recently commented on how Shamita Shetty is the best dresser and Neha Bhasin is the worst in the house. Bigg Boss OTT: From Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit to Shamita Shetty – Meet the Contestants on Karan Johar’s Reality Show!

Now she has pointed to Milind Gaba and Raqesh Bapat for not doing anything in the house. Rakhi says, "I really think Milind and Raqesh should wake up now to play the game. Have they gone inside to sleep?" Rakhi who has experienced going inside the 'Bigg Boss' house twice herself shares how she is not happy with the way Milind and Raqesh are playing. She further adds, "I don't like it, they don't get into anyone's fight, nor do they fight themselves and don't entertain the audience. Have they not slept for two years during corona?" Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Kisses Shamita Shetty After She Gets Upset With Him Over Divya Agarwal (Watch Video).

Looking at the way housemates are playing inside, Rakhi has a little advice to give to the contestants, she says, "Maintain your connections and break other's." From her experience of watching 'Bigg Boss', the diva says, "I have seen across seasons, in the beginning, all contestants are so happy, they say 'I will do this and that' but at the end of the day after going inside everyone falls flat." Well, the housemates are not entertaining Rakhi Sawant enough it seems. However, the audience sure knows who they like and who they want to eliminate. 'Bigg Boss OTT' streams on Voot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2021 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).