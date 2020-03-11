Birthday Boy Parth Samthaan Cuts a Customised 'Money Heist' Cake on the Sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Watch Video)

Parth Samthaan (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Television actor Parth Samthaan, who turns 29 on Wednesday, celebrated on the sets of the popular series, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Parth took to Instagram to share pictures of his birthday celebrations from the sets with co-stars Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey. The video featured a money-themed cake with edible currency. Parth captioned the image: "Let's eat money instead of stealing... #bellaciao #birthdaycake #lacasadepapel With @poojabanerjeee and @shubhaavi." Birthday Boy Parth Samthaan Is The Poster Boy For ‘Sexy’ And Here Are 7 Pictures That Prove It.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a romantic drama TV series which features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif. Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Teaser: Parth Samthaan Turns into a Fierce Gangster In This ALT Balaji Web Series and It Sure Looks Interesting as Hell! (Watch Video)

Parth Samthaan Cutting a Customised 'Money Heist' Cake:

The show is a reboot of the 2001 hit series "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", which featured Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia.