So, you're home for the holidays. You've unpacked, wrapped your gifts, and tucked under blanket. All the to-do lists are checked but what do you do now? Well, spend your time watching television, obviously. Whether you're into fizzy rom-coms or action-packed sci-fi thrillers, there's something binge-worthy for every mood.

To fill the long gaps on your Christmas weekend and Festive season, we are here to help you out with TV shows that could be crowd pleasure or maybe just for you as you try to eke out a few moment of quiet time (whichever suits!).

Here are the five series that are sure to entertain you this Christmas weekend and Festive Season:

Emily in Paris

She is back with a bang! On December 21, Emily in Paris comes back for third season after season 2’s cliffhanger. Watch the series if you have not and to those who all are aware about Emily, her new love interest and Gabriel then you know what we are talking about. The trailer of season 3 shows how will Emily handle her two-timing jobs, her love interests and you can't afford to miss the swanky, snazzy clothes!

Alice in Borderland

No doubt Squid Game took the world by storm, but you need to give Alice in Borderland some chance too. Compared with the Squid Game, the Japanese thriller genre won't disappoint you. The series is a tad more nuanced than Squid Game. Set in the heart of the dystopian ghost town of Tokyo, this series is truly a celebration of life. Watch it to believe it!

The Witcher: Blood Origin

The famous Witcher prequel is set to release on Netflix on December 25. If you have watched The Witcher, then we are pretty sure that you will love this one. The series will tell the story of the first-ever Witcher and how this occurred. Right after the departure of Henry Cavill as ‘Geralt of Rivia’ in The Witcher, any series related to it was criticized by the audience but Blood Origin is must for fans of the book series.

I Hate Christmas

Don’t go by the title of the newly Italian Netflix series, I hate Christmas won’t disappoint you. The series, which was released on December 7, discusses a somewhat cynical part of Christmas and getting together with family. The show is relatable and lighthearted in nature. The protagonist of the story Gianna is under constant scrutiny from her family for being a single woman. She is fueled by frustration and all the attacks aimed at her personal life, which made her announce that she has a secret boyfriend who she will introduce at Christmas.

Four More Shots Please!

You have heard the name several times but never watched it. Well, this is the perfect time to binge-watch one of the most watched and loved web-series across all the OTT platforms. The third season was released on October 21. The series will take you through the lives of four unapologetically flawed women in the city of Mumbai.

From tearjerker dramas to thriller genre, finish these five series on OTT platform this weekend which will offer a little inspiration for your December viewing. So grab a lover (or friend), curl up under a blanket, and settle into these December TV shows. We will be back with more such selections!

