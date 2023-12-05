Actor Dinesh Phadnis, renowned for his role as Fredericks in the enduring crime series CID, has tragically passed away. The actor reportedly passed away on ventilator after liver damage. Phadnis's portrayal of Fredericks resonated deeply with the show's audience. His sudden demise has saddened fans and colleagues alike, marking a poignant loss in the entertainment industry. The legacy of his memorable performances in CID remains cherished among viewers, immortalising his contribution to Indian television. CID Star Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks, Hospitalised and Battling for Life After Heart Attack – Reports.

CID Fame Dinesh Phadnis Passes Away:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

See Shraddha Musale's IG Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Musle (@shraddhamusale)

