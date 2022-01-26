Ellen DeGeneres celebrates her 64th birthday on January 26. She is the woman who always knows what to say and when with perfection. She is a very popular face in the Television industry. DeGeneres is the recipient of several honours which include 32 Daytime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Award. She is an independent lady who knows how to handle every sort of situation with exact balance. Her lines on life, love and success will make you appreciate your own life a little more. DeGeneres is such an amazing host that words will fall short if we try to explain her. She has hosted the Grammy Awards and Academy Awards. Ellen DeGeneres Birthday Special: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone - Five Indian Celebrities Who Graced Her Popular Talk-Show.

DeGeneres has been the host of Television talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, since 2003. She has appeared in sitcoms like Ellen and The Ellen Show. Apart from Television, she starred in films like Coneheads, Mr. Wrong, EDtv and The Love Letter. She even graced us with her voice when she used it in animated movies like Finding Nemo, Dr. Dolittle and Finding Dory, etc. The cool and talented TV host is married to former model and actress Portia de Rossi. Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About Ending Her Talk Show in 2022, Says 'Always Knew 19 Would Be My Last'.

On the occasion of her 64th birthday, let's hear some of Ellen DeGeneres' quotes and sayings that are definitely beautiful:

To round up this article, let's go back to another quote of DeGeneres that proves what a beautiful human being she's from the heart. "True beauty is not related to what color your hair is or what color your eyes are. True beauty is about who you are as a human being, your principles, your moral compass." We wish this lovely TV host, comedian, actress, producer and writer many many happy returns of the day!

