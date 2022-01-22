Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 has received a thunderous response from fans. Not only the movie but even the songs and dialogues from it have been trending all day, every day. Now, following the trend, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma recently put up a video of hers dancing to Pushpa's superhit track 'Saami Saami'. In the clip, she could be seen in a saree and sports shoes dancing to Rashmika Mandanna and Allu's hit track. Not to miss, hubby Neil Bhatt's cute comment on her video.

View this post on Instagram

