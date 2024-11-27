Acclaimed Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, best known for directing Sairat, is now at the center of a copyright dispute over his upcoming biopic on legendary Indian wrestler Khashaba Jadhav, the first Indian athlete to win an individual Olympic medal post-independence. The District and Sessions Court in Pune has issued summons to Manjule, alongside producer Jyoti Deshpande, Jio Studios, and Aatpat Production, reports The Bridge Chronicle. Manjule had announced in April 2023 that he would helm the biopic titled Khashaba, marking his third Marathi film following Fandry and Sairat. Jhund Director Nagraj Manjule Opens Up About Working With Amitabh Bachchan, Says ‘His Films Have Had a Huge Influence on Me’.

Khashaba Jadhav Biopic Controversy

The lawsuit, filed by writer Prof. Sanjay Dudhaney, claims he holds the original story rights to Khashaba Jadhav’s life and alleges that his intellectual property was used without permission. The dispute stems from an agreement made in 2019 between Nagraj Manjule and Jadhav’s son, Ranjit Jadhav, which Dudhaney argues was unauthorised. This agreement allegedly bypassed a 2013 public statement from Ranjit, who had publicly confirmed Dudhaney’s rights to the story. Despite efforts for a peaceful resolution, the matter escalated, prompting Dudhaney to issue a formal notice in December 2022. Sairat 2 in Making: Nagraj Manjule To Be Back With The Sequel Starring Sonali Kulkarni?

‘Khashaba’ Biopic Announcement

The lawsuit seeks to halt the film’s production and release until the issue is resolved. The court has scheduled a hearing for December 6, where all parties will present their case.

