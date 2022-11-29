Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin is currently showcasing a high voltage drama. Sai has taken a strong stand against Virat and Pakhi. She has told Virat that if she wants to visit Savi, there are a list of conditions he has to fulfil including telling Savi the truth. Sayi wants Virat to tell Savi that he has an extra marital affair with Pakhi and that is why he abandoned his family. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Update: Sai Threatens Virat To Inform Savi About His Extra Marital Affair! (Watch Video).

Now, Ashwini will try to shower love by making food for both her grandchildren, Savi and Vinayak. Ashwini is excited that Savi and Vinayak are going to the same school and feels that her family is now complete. Bhavani will notice this and will be disappointed with her. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi Catches Virat Red-Handed As He Gets Intimate With Sai! (Watch Video).

Bhavani will taunt Ashwini that she is now favouring Sai now that she is back. However, this will not affect Ashwini as Pakhi is her daughter-in-law and she considers Sai a mother of her grand-daughter. Bhavani will now make plans to stop Sai and Savi from visiting the Chavan house!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs every Monday to Saturday on Star Plus at 8:00 pm. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles.

