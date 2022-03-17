TV actors have decided to add a splash of colour in their own way to celebrate Holi. For some it is important to play a safe Holi and others have planned out parties or decided to enjoy with only close family members. Popular TV celebs share their Holi plans for this year and what makes this festival special for them. They also share tips on playing a safe Holi. Zain Imam from 'Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan' shares: "Holi is a festival that has been an integral part of our childhood. When I was younger, I loved playing with water balloons. I use only organic 'gulal' to play with colours with my friends and family as I am very cautious about celebrating the festival with safety. I wish one and everyone a Happy and safe Holi!" Rapper Raftaar to Perform in Delhi With His Desi Hip-Hop Group Kalamkaar On the Occasion of Holi 2022.

This year actor Himnashu Soni has some different plans to enjoy this festival of colours. He wants to celebrate with the cast of his show and is keen on attending Holi events. He says: "This year, I will be attending Holi events and playing with my star cast of 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' to celebrate the occasion. One should always play Holi with herbal colors and should apply an ample amount of coconut oil to save the skin from any reaction caused by the colors. I always try to play environment-friendly Holi." Holi 2022: Manushi Chhillar Opens Up About What She Likes Most About the Festival of Colours, Says ‘I Love the Whole Community Feeling’.

The actor recalls his childhood days and shares: "I still remember when I was a kid, I used to make water balloons and would celebrate Holi with my family. After playing with colours, I would also roam around with my friends on bikes or in cars playing peppy songs." Actress Kamna Pathak has a close association with this festival and her hometown in Madhya Pradesh. She calls it a land of celebration and shares what are her plans and how Holi is celebrated at her place.

Kamna says: "Madhya Pradesh is a land of celebration, and Holi celebration continues here for two long days. On day one, a bonfire is organised by the different temples. On day two, the real fun begins as people bid goodbye to winter and welcome the new season by colouring each other with colours and sharing sweets like Gujiya and laddoos. 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' actress adds: "Singing, dancing, and the traditional beats of Dhol add to the occasion's gaiety. Five days after Holi, Rang Panchami is celebrated by the tribal community of the state. I adore my hometown, and I enjoy celebrating Holi with my Madhya Pradesh-based family and friends."

On the other hand, Joyoshree Arora has a dislike for playing Holi with wet colours. "I love Holi as a festival but I don't like playing with wet colours," she says. Joyoshree recounts a few memories from her childhood days and shares: "My fondest memories of Holi dates back to my childhood when we used to make colours from Palash flowers. I really like organic colours, they are very gentle on the skin which multiplies the fun. Shooting Holi on the 'Sab Satrangi' set was a lot of fun. I make my own sweets and being a Bengali, I love gujiya, Shakkar pare and Doodhpuli. This year, I am planning to make Balu shahi for my family."

'Kaamnaa' actress Chandni Sharma expresses her excitement as this year she will be celebrating the festival the way she used to celebrate it earlier. "For the last few years, we've desperately waited to celebrate Holi the way we always have. Thankfully, this year we'll get very close to those memories once again! I look forward to getting together with my friends, both reel and real family and celebrating the festival of Holi." For actor Vijayendra Kumeria, Holi comes with mixed feelings. As there is fun and masti at one point but he also misses his school days celebration.

"My best memories of the festival, still, are the good old school days when we would play Holi with school friends after class. It's truly memorable to remember how we would dress in an old uniform to change into a fresh one after playing - none of it has changed, and I really miss those beautiful days," concludes the 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye' actor.

