Filmmaker Rob Savage's horror film Host, which recently released digitally, features non-actors. The filmmaker says anyone with an internet connection was eligible to be part of the film. The film was shot entirely on the Zoom Video calling during lockdown last year. Host: Rob Savage’s Horror Flick Is All Set To Release on Amazon Prime Video on May 7.

It all started when Savage played a prank on his friends during a live video interaction. In a zoom session, he told his friends that there was someone in his cellar. He then proceeded to the cellar to show them a video of him being eaten up by a zombie live. Talking about the shoot of the film, Savage says that his team tried to reach out to people who were searching for work. Host: Filmmaker Rob Savage Reveals His New Horror Film’s Idea Came to Him From a Prank.

"It's been incredible, it was really exciting, we knew that anyone with an internet connection could be part of our film. We made a cool list of people who were layoff and basically were looking for an opportunity to do something. We got our ways to reach out to them through friends and that's how we got them on board," he says.

The film features Haley Bishop, Jemma Moore, Emma Louise Webb, Radina Drandova, Caroline Ward, Teddy Linard and Seylan Baxter. The film has been released by PictureWorks and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It will also release in India in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, apart from original English version.

