Here is the moment all How I Met You Mother fans have been waiting for, as the spinoff series to the original show titled How I Met Your Father is almost here. HIMYF sees a gender flip from the OG as a woman named Sophie, played by Hilary Duff in 2022, and Kim Cattrall in the future tells her son about how she met her daddy. Even though the show will be streaming on Hulu from January 18, early reviews are out and so let's see if it's a yay or nay for the critics. How I Met Your Father: Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell’s Hulu Original To Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar On January 19!

Collider: "Even though How I Met Your Mother struggled in its ending, it’s easy to forget that it took a while for that show to get on track as well. Sitcoms often take some time to figure out what works and what doesn’t, and How I Met Your Father definitely has some of those growing pains at this point."

Rolling Stone: "HIMYF doesn’t have a comparable figure. Its cast of characters is more inclusive than the HIMYM quintet of straight white people, but with the occasional exception of Valentina, they’re all almost pathologically nice. And their personalities are so generic and fairly one-note — Sophie an optimist, Jesse a pessimist, Ellen awkwardly enthusiastic, Charles ill-equipped to navigate life without his trust fund, etc. — that there’s no humor to be found anywhere." How I Met Your Father Trailer: Kim Cattrall Makes A Brief Appearance As The Older Version Of Hilary Duff; Series To Premiere On Hulu On January 18, 2022 (Watch Video).

AV Club: "The possibilities seem virtually limitless, especially for a show taking place in 2022, when twenty/thirtysomethings look for romance in a social environment ruled by Tinder, texting, Uber, and Instagram. (In a further sign that times have changed since HIMYM’s debut, there’s a greater inclusivity in terms of race and sexuality within the main cast.)"

