Suraj Sharma rose to prominence with Ang Lee's Life of Pie and rightfully so. Getting world and Oscar recognition with your debut feature isn't a small matter. It wasn't just the movie. Even Suraj's acting got highly praised and over the years, the boy has proved his mettle as a performer. Someone who dabbles between Hollywood and Hindi cinema, Suraj has found his niche in both realms and that's quite something. Not many manage to find a footing everywhere while also keeping their roots intact. Suraj Sharma Birthday Special: Five Movies Of The Actor To Watch Beyond Life Of Pi.

On his birthday today, however, we thought of talking about the American shows that Suraj Sharma has been part of and where you can watch them. His birthday deserves a marathon so, stay tuned!

Homeland

Suraj joined Homeland in its fourth season as Ayyan Ibrahim, a Pakistani Medical student, who meets the protagonist Carrie Mathison after losing his family in a bomb blast. You can watch the series on Disney+ Hotstar

God Friended Me

Suraj is Rakesh Singh, a hacker, who with his friend Miles tries to find out who is behind the account God, which makes Miles do good for others. You can check out the series on Amazon Prime.

Little America

The Apple TV+ anthology series has Suraj play a manager for a few days of a motel run by his parents in America. This short in the series is directed by Deepa Mehta

How I Met Your Father

The reboot of the hit 2005 romcom sees Suraj play an Indian guy in the group of friends, in a bid to make it diverse. You can watch the ongoing series on Disney+Hotstar. How I Met Your Father Review: Hilary Duff and Suraj Sharma’s HIMYM Spinoff Sneaks in One Decent Surprise in an Otherwise BLAH Beginning! (LatestLY Exclusive).

There's also Pantheon where Suraj Sharma lent his voice to the character of an IT officer but it's yet to be streamed in India. The series is about a girl who finds support in the unlikeliest place - the data cloud!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2023 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).