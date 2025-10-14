Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh has wished popular television actor Hussain Kuwajerwala on his 48th birthday on Tuesday and said that he is the nicest person she knows. ‘It Is Tough but Not Impossible’: ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Actress Genelia Deshmukh Reveals Working for 10 Hours a Day After Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shift Demand for ‘Spirit’.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Genelia shared a picture of Hussain, who is known for his work in shows such as Aashirwad, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Krishna Arjun and Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan to name a few.

View Genelia Deshmukh's Post:

Hussain Kuwajerwala and Genelia Deshmukh

For the caption, Genelia wrote: “Happy birthday to the nicest person I know @huseinkk We love you - Please hang with us more.”

Hussain first landed a lead role in the soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which was followed by a lead role in Kumkum - Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan as Sumeet Wadhwa opposite Juhi Parmar. He is the winner of Nach Baliye 2 and also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

He made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film Shree. He made his television comeback after 8 years with the comedy show Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo as Jaiveer Chopra.

Talking about Genelia, she will soon be seen in Ram Gopa Varma’s upcoming horror comedy “Police Station Mein Bhoot” starring Manoj Bajpayee. This will be the first time Genelia and Manoj will be seen sharing screen space together.

Sharing her excitement about collaborating with Manoj, Genelia on September 1, wrote on her official Instagram handle: "First time stepping into a world where fear meets fun. Had a scarily good time sharing the screen with @bajpayee.manoj in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT, directed by the maverick @RGVzoomin."

"A thriller like no other, built on a chilling thought: “When we’re scared, we run to the police. But where do the police run when they’re scared? #PoliceStationMeinBhoot," the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actress added. ‘You Are the Heart of Our Home’: Riteish Deshmukh Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Wife Genelia (View Post).

Dropping the motion poster on social media on September 1, RGV wrote on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle: "A DREADED GANGSTER is KILLED by an ENCOUNTER COP and he COMES BACK as a GHOST to HAUNT the POLICE STATION ..Hence the title “POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT” You Can’t Arrest The Dead."

