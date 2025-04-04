In a major shock for CID fans, actor Shivaji Satam, who became a household name with the iconic role, is reportedly bidding farewell to the long-running show. As per the latest updates, the makers of the investigative series have decided to end the track of Shivaji Satam's ACP Pradyuman. However, they are planning to spice up the exit with a tragic twist that will see the ACP’s death. It was also reported that the exit would have a connection with acclaimed filmmaker and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia's return to the show as Barbosa, the notorious leader of the Eye Gang. ‘Aahat Bhi Le Aao’: Netizens REACT As ‘Crime Patrol’ Debuts on Netflix Weeks After ‘CID 2’ Premiere; New Episodes To Drop Every Monday (Watch Teaser).

ACP Pradyuman To Die?

According to a report in India Today on April 3, Shivaji Satam's iconic character, ACP Pradyuman, is set to die in the upcoming episodes of CID in a bomb blast. The storyline will revolve around the evil gang leader Barbosa, played by Tigmanshu Dhulia, planting a bomb to target the CID team. While the rest of the team survives, ACP succumbs to the injuries. According to the source, "The team recently shot the episode, which will go on air in a few days. As of now, not many details have been shared as the makers want this to be a big shocker for fans."

Tigmanshu Dhulia To Return to ‘CID’ As Barbosa, Leader of Eye Gang

Fans of the popular crime show might be aware that several characters in the past, including Senior Inspector Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava) and Inspector Daya (Dayanand Shetty) have made comebacks after being killed. However, it was reported that the makers currently have no plans to revive Shivaji Satam's ACP character in the near future, although this could change depending on how the audiences react. ‘CID 2’: Netizens Rejoice As Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Daya Shetty’s Investigative Series Makes a Comeback, Calling It a ‘Breath of Fresh Air’.

CID made a comeback in December 2024 amid huge anticipation, bringing a ton of nostalgic elements for fans with the return of its central characters - ACP Pradyuman, Senior Inspector Abhijeet, and Inspector Daya. The show was also made available for streaming on Netflix in February 2025. With recent reports going viral, we’re already missing ACP Pradyuman’s iconic catchphrase - "Kuch to gadbad hai, Daya. Kuch to gadbad hai."

