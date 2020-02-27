Indian Idol 11: Did Udit Narayan Insist Son Aditya To Marry Neha Kakkar?

Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The singing reality show, Indian Idol 11 this year garnered a lot of limelight, thanks to Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan. The reality series which was supposed to be a talent hunt was moreover Neha and Aditya's show this time. Right from the moment, Indian Idol aired on TV, the hoopla around Neha and Aditya's wedding was in no mood to rest. But finally, the so-called drama came to an end as we got to know it was just a TRP gimmick. Well, Neha had refuted the rumours earlier and termed Aditya as his 'dear friend'. But well, looks like the guy's dad, Udit Narayan has an altogether different take here. Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan Re-Create Sridevi and Anil Kapoor's 'Kaate Nahi Kat Te' in a Scintillating Performance.

In a recent interview with TellyChakkar, Udit expressed how he wants Aditya to marry Neha, who is doing immensely well in his career. He said, “You won’t believe I keep teasing Aditya with Neha and I have told him to marry her. But, he ignores me and says he wants to focus on his career. Neha is a top singer in today’s time and is doing really well for herself.” Well, looks like papa Narayan has other plans on mind. Indian Idol 11: Udit Narayan Approves Of Neha Kakkar and Son Aditya Narayan's Match.