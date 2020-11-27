Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda will make his digital debut with the web-series Inspector Avinash, a cop thriller based on real life events of police officer Avinash Mishra. Directed by Neerraj Pathak and produced by Pathak and Krishan Chowdhray, the show is set in Uttar Pradesh. "I look forward to exploring new challenging roles with each of my characters and Inspector Avinash gives me a fabulous opportunity to do that' It's a highly inspiring and interesting role based on true life events of a super "op," Randeep said. Unfair N Lovely: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D’Cruz are All Smiles During Their Virtual Script-Reading Session

He added that he believes in 'athak's vision for the show a'd can't wait to begin filming this thrilling cop drama. The actor's cop avatar will see him in action in a dramatic retelling of the life of the famed cop dealing with criminal activities of the state. The series is all set to hit the floor in December 2020. The cop-thriller is presented by J'o Studios' and Gold Mountai' Pictures'.

The director says Randeep is ideal for the role of a super cop and will add an interesting dimension to the "character. "We are very excited to have him play the lead. We commence shooting next mont" in December," Pathak informed.

