Bear Grylls is here again and this time, he has Vicky Kaushal for company. The adventurist keeps calling the actor the most eligible bachelor of Indian which earns him some blushes from Vicky. Eligible bachelor or not, he definitely is one of the most promising actors in the present lot. His last release Sardar Udham earned him rich praises, much more than what Uri: The Surgical Strike did for him. Vicky too has a few fears in his life. During Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted ship, he revealed he can't take horror movies and here he was acting in one. In Into The Wild, he mentions he has a fear of going into the sea or deep sea, which he overcame as well. But it did make us wonder being a Mumbaikar, how did he escape not being at sea (pun intended). Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: 5 Wild Things Ajay Devgn Did To Stay Alive

Anyway, it is definitely nice to see actors come out of their comfort zone to try something they have never done before. Vicky did too and we have compiled five of them right here... Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Vicky Kaushal to Unleash His Adventurous Side in Discovery’s Popular Show

Swimming in the sea

As we mentioned above, early on, Vicky made it clear that he has never been to a sea forget about an ocean. But he did here and overcame that fear. Bear of course was very careful and alert for Vicky.

Menacing mangroves

Vicky and Bear waded through knee deep water in the mangrove swamps. What rattled Vicky was how the sand below was pulling them in. That was an experience that made him quite startled and he even admitted it was scary. Bear however complained about humidity which didn't seem to bother Vicky because Mumbai is equally humid. Interestingly, this time Bear didn't use makeshift tool to chop branches like he did in the Ajay Devgn episode.

Catching a crab

Yet another moment when Vicky was left stunned and perhaps afraid for his life. While talking about Vicky's wishlist for a girlfriend or wife, Bear suddenly caught a huge crab. The actor was perplexed as to what was happening. He couldn't believe he was eating a raw crab but he did it anyway. The face he makes is all of us in that situation...so relatable!

Dread of drowning

Vicky also revealed that he never swam in a sea because he feared he would drown. Here, he not only did that in shark-infested waters but also went deep sea diving. Ably aided by Bear, Vicky manages to do snorkeling in the middle of the ocean. That too, without a life jacket. His fear is palpable and you can see him preparing himself to take a dive.

What I need in a wife

Bear got the chance to ask Vicky something that a lot of people would love to do - talk about what he looks for in a life partner. There are rumours that Vicky is getting married to Katrina Kaif this year. The actor narrates what he wants in his partner. He says he wants someone who feels at home, and is understanding. They should accept each other with both their pluses and minuses.

Into The Wild streams on discovery+.

