Shooting amidst the second wave of Covid has not been easy for Ishk Par Zor Nahin actor Rajat Verma. However, now all shoots have stopped, the TV actor is using the free time to pursue his hobbies. "Nowadays I am getting a lot of time to read and watch films, learning new recipes, doing self-care and playing video games," Rajat told IANS. Param Singh Opens Up About His Character in Sony TV’s New Show 'Ishk Par Zor Nahi'.

Quizzed what precautions he personally takes to boost immunity amid the ongoing second wave of the pandemic, the actor revealed: "I rely on 'gharelu nuskhe' (home remedies). I like to take giloy juice and kadha on a daily basis. Apart from that, I also keep myself hydrated all the time by drinking coconut water and fresh juice." The soap was last shot on April 14 and shoot is currently held up amid the ongoing 'break the chain' effort in Maharashtra. Ankit Siwach Is Excited To Be a Part of TV Show ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’, Says ‘Playing a Character Like This Was on My Bucket List’.

Recalling his experience of being on the sets amid the second wave of Covid before April 14, the actor informed: "It has been difficult shooting in the present time as compared to earlier times when we used to shoot with a free mind. On the set, we were extremely careful about little things like with whom we are sitting or standing. We used to put off our masks while shooting a sequence. Otherwise, rest of the times, we had to wear a mask. It has been challenging because while wearing a mask, our makeup tends to get ruined and frequent touch-ups are required."

Also, actors had to be mindful not to spit while delivering dialogues during the shoot, recalled Rajat. In Ishk Par Zor Nahin, which showcases a connection between people having different perspective towards love, Rajat plays a character called Kartik. "I relate a lot to my character Kartik. He is a young Delhi-based boy and I am from Noida. I have friends in Delhi and I am well aware of their thought process, the way they have fun, their slangs -- so I can relate very well. Moreover, Kartik has a very positive approach when it comes to taking stands for equality. I also believe in equality a lot. Basically, we have the same thought process," said Rajat, about his protagonist in the Sony TV show.

