Actress Jennifer Winget has used social media to share a glimpse of her mid-week crisis. The actress shared a monochrome picture of herself on Instagram. In the image, Jennifer is seen wearing a sleeveless black top as she ditches make-up for the selfie. She clicked the picture with her left eye covered with hair. "What a mid-life ...I mean, mid-week crisis, looks like," she wrote with the image. Bigg Boss 14: Jennifer Winget Approached for Salman Khan’s Show? Actress Reportedly Offered Rs 3 Crore For the Entire Season? (View Tweet)

In another picture, Jennifer is seen flaunting her natural beauty with messy hair and no make-up. "A Revolution In The Making," she wrote. She posted another image, captioned: "Whilst we're all trying to find colour in this black and white world, sometimes, no colour burns brighter than black and white." Jennifer Winget Spends Lockdown Time With Her Furry Friend and Some Yummy Food! (View Pics)

View this post on Instagram Just staring... . ...still stirring up a storm!🌪 A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Sep 1, 2020 at 11:54pm PDT

Back in July, Jennifer made a comeback on Instagram with a picture after almost a month of social media detox.

