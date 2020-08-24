A teaser for an upcoming web-series. JL 50, has dropped. From the first look, with just 1 minute 20 seconds to spare, the teaser manages to impress. The premise is intriguing. It is about a plane crash, but the plane disappeared 35 years ago. The series boasts of a stellar cast. Abhay Deol and Pankaj Kapur feature in the first teaser in an intensely dramatic scene. It seems like Abhay is the head of the investigation about the disappearing and reappearing plane. Pankaj is being briefed or interrogated or consulted about the cased. Abhay Deol Shares a Post Calling Out Raanjhanaa for Being 'Regressive', Says 'History Will Not Look Kindly At This Film’.

Pankaj also cracks a joke, that will make you chuckle. Within seconds, Abhay reveals the case and the scene gets an eerie vibe. It is a whole palette of funny, mysterious, thrilling that the teaser of the series presents to you in a brief time. The background music is thrilling, it elevates the mood. Abhay Deol Calls Nepotism Just The Tip Of The Iceberg, He Suspects 'Caste Plays A Major Role In It' (Read Post).

Watch The Teaser for JL 50 Here:

In the past, there have been few series about planes, disappearance and crashed. The globally popular TV show, Lost, dealt with a plane that crashed on an island. A new 2019 series Manifest, dealt with a plane that disappeared only to reappear after 5 years with all the passengers safe. Also, Departure, a TV show, made its debut in 2019. The show was about investigation of disappearing planes. There was also an Indian TV show called Awaaz Dil Se Dil Tak, which was about a few plane crash survivors stranded on an island. Note that Awaaz had many similarities with Lost but made its debut before the American series.

