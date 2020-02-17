Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 17, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Prerna Challenges Sonalika to Oust Her From Anurag’s Life

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 written update (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the last episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Viraj secretly meets Sonalika at the hospital while Anurag is suspicious of him. Prerna tells Viraj she cannot get engaged to him as she has hurt her finger. In tonight’s episode we see Prerna (Erica Fernandes) tells Sonalika (Aamna Sharif) that she tried to harm her that time Anurag (Parth Samthaan)was there and when she tried to harm Anurag, she was there. Prerna tells Sonalika that Anurag and she are made for each other and no one can separate them. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Star Erica Fernandes Rocks A Cleavage-Baring Top and Sequin Pants As She Graces A Magazine Cover (View Pic).

Prerna also tells Sonalika that all her plans will fail and she will go out of their world soon. Sonalika tells Prerna that she has forgotten that after she gets married to Viraj she will be out of Anurag’s life. Prerna removes the bandage from her hand and shows the ring which Anurag had put in her finger. Prerna tells Sonalika that she purposely wore this bandage so that Viraj will not be able to put the engagement ring. Prerna challenges Sonalika that within three days she will throw her out of Anurag’s life and from the Basu House.

Meanwhile Shekar with his friend goes in search of the mechanic to find out the truth as who has hired him to kill Prerna. Ronit comes to meet the mechanic in his house. Anurag on the other side comes to leave Viraj till the door. Seeing Anurag upset Viraj asks for the reason. Anurag asks Viraj does he really loves Prerna. Viraj tells him he loves Prerna a lot. Sonalika tries calling Viraj but he does not pick the phone. Anurag tells him to pick the phone but Viraj says it is not important. Anurag gets suspicious of Viraj and thinks he should find out the truth.

Ronit comes inside the mechanic's house with the intention of killing him. They both get into a fight. The mechanic points the knife on Ronit and tells him to stop. Sonalika calls Viraj and tells him she is coming to his house as she wants to talk to him. Viraj tells Sonalika that Anurag is suspicious about him and they have to be alert. Anurag follows Viraj’s car to find out the truth.

Shekar meets the pan shop guy and pleads him to give the address of the mechanic. Meanwhile, the mechanic holds the knife on Ronit and tells him to sit down or else he will kill him. The mechanic picks up his gun and points it on Ronit and tells him that he and his sister Sonalika can do anything to kill him. Ronit fools the mechanic and takes the gun in his hand and tries to kill him. Just then Shekar comes and bangs on the door and tells to open it. Ronit hides behind the curtain, as if he is caught then they will come to know that Sonalika is behind all this.

While Viraj is driving he sees that Anurag is following him and tries to mislead him. Viraj stops his car and gets out of his car and goes near Anurag’s car and asks why is he following him. Anurag shows a watch and asks whether it is his, Viraj tells it is not his and leaves from there in the opposite direction so that Anurag cannot follow him.

Viraj comes to meet Sonalika and tells her that Anurag was following him. Sonalika is shocked to know that and gets disturbed. Sonalika tells Viraj that they have to change the plan a little. Sonalika tells that within two days he has to marry Prerna and leave Kolkatta forever as Prerna has challenged her that she will throw her out of Anurag’s life within three days. Viraj tells her he will talk with Veena about this.

In the precap, Anupam tells Anurag to break Prerna and Viraj’s alliance. The cops catch the mechanic. Prerna tells Shekar that Sonalika is involved in all this.