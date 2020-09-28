Amitabh Bachchan is back with the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show that probably gave a new lease of life to his acting career will forever have a special place in his heart. Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show has helped fulfil dreams of so many. Over the years, the show has managed to win a forever admirable place in our hearts and the new season guarantees the same emotions. While the host is super excited to mark this new beginning, Twitterati too are happy and delighted to welcome the new season. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Premiere: Amitabh Bachchan’s Quiz Show Pays Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput Through This Question on Dil Bechara.

Twitter is currently buzzing with one too many emotions for KBC 12. Netizens are thrilled to hear Amitabh Bachchan's baritone voice and to be a part of this amazing journey. The show has certainly come in at the right time. While the surrounding around is depressing, be glad for the TV can be your medium of happiness. While we get back to present our review of this first episode of KBC 12, check out how Twitterverse is reacting to this new season.

Contestants Will Miss Giving Him a Hug This Year

#KBC12.. BADUMBAAAA start Gurudev @SrBachchan Sir as usual heated atmosphere. Contestants couldn't hug 🆎 Sir 😔 Missed #AmitabhBachchan ji Sir's interaction with Audiences. Finally memorable photos with Audiences & token of love for 🆎 Sir missed pic.twitter.com/RxiXeWdj1a — THUGS OF Amitabh Bachchan 🇮🇳 (@prashantkawadia) September 28, 2020

Excited for One and Only Amitabh Bachchan

Another Admirer

Our Favourite Too

'Adbhoot is the Word'

Let's Keep Cheering for Him

The unstoppable undeterred @SrBachchan who can ever imagine, that he's even unbeaten by the deadly Covid19, Back in the studio's fresher and energised like never before! Don't miss him on @SonyTV hosting #KBC12 at 9PM . . I'm watching ..you too watch it now.. pic.twitter.com/K7OARWTe7V — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐧 (@AnthonyGoveas) September 28, 2020

And that's How Things Will Slowly Get Back to Normal

That was a Revelation

My school told me telescope was invented by Galileo, today, KBC taught me it was actually Hans Lipperhey. #KaunBanegaCrorepati #KBC12 — aditya Lakhmani (@Adit1ne) September 28, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan who earlier shot the promo from his residence got admitted to Lilavati after he contracted COVID-19 virus. He was able to coronavirus, return healthier and finally start shooting for the new season of KBC 12. The team has taken all the necessary precautions for the safety of the star and all the contestants keeping in mind the current scenario.

KBC 12 certainly started on a very great note and here's wishing the team all the good luck for their coming episodes.

KBC 12 certainly started on a very great note and here's wishing the team all the good luck for their coming episodes.